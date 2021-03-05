Yaw Tog’s much-awaited Sore remix featuring UK superstar Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur drops

- Advertisement -

The advent of Ghanaian Drill Music came with it sensational young rapper, Yaw Tog and the trajectory of the young rapper’s career is looking great right now.

Breaking out with other Kumerican artists like O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd who featured on his widely acclaimed Sore song, Yaw Tog struck gold and gained international recognition.

Following this, Ghanaian-UK superstar Stormzy, upon his visit to Ghana, decided to feature on the remix of the song along with Ghanaian rap star Kwesi Arthur.

Finally, the much-anticipated remix is out and it is already getting some very positive reactions.

All three rappers put a new twist to the song and it came together to form another masterpiece and fans are left in awe.

The music video for the remix also premiered today.