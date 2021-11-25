type here...
Check out Yaw Tog’s reaction on social media after Gyakie ‘snubbed’ her

By Mr. Tabernacle
Yaw-Tog(L)-and-Gyakie(R)
Ghanaian rapper who majors in drill music known in Ghana as Asakaa, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, popularly known as Yaw Tog has reacted to viral claims that Gyakie snubbed him to hug Kofi Jamar.

Netizens, after the video went viral, have established that Ghana’s “Song Bird” Gyakie is beefing Yaw Tog lowkey pointing to how she coldly snubbed him while she exchanged hugs with Kofi Jamar.

Following these claims by netizens, Gyakie took to social media to subtly respond to the allegations. She shared a message on her Twitter page to rubbish the rumours that she’s beefing Yaw Tog.

In a tweet, she wrote; “Half information and wrong understanding can be very poisonous.”

Well, Yaw Tog in the wake of this rumour has dropped a reaction. The ‘Seimu’ hitmaker in his reaction on Twitter expressed shock at how the news has spread like wildfire about Gyakie snubbing him.

