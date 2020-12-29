Year in Retrospect; 15 Celebrity weddings that made headlines in 2020

- Advertisement -

Even though to many, 2020 is regarded as a bad year, some events made the year kinda interesting which cannot be overlooked.

These events at least brought some amount of joy into the heart of the people when after some top Ghanaian celebrities had passed away leaving everyone shocked.

Below are the List of the 15 Personalities who married in 2020;

Below are the List of the 15 Personalities who married in 2020;

#KENCY 2020;

KENCY 2020 WEDDING

Kennedy and Tracey’s wedding dubbed #Kency 2020 made history. It was tipped as the most expensive wedding ceremony in Ghana.

The display of wealth, class and rich culture caught the attention of all. Kennedy Osei proved that he’s indeed the son of a rich man.

The white wedding came off on February 15, 2020 whiles the traditional wedding took place on February 13, 2020.

#MEDIFELLA 2020;

Medikal Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui and Medikal got married on March 7, 2020. Their wedding surprised many as some Ghanaians thought it would never happen.

Their wedding hashtag #MediFella was on trend across all social media platforms.

XANDY KAMEL AND KANINJA;

Kumawood actress, Xandy Kamel tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

KYEIWAA AND HUSBAND;



Wedding ceremony of Kyeiwaa and husband, Micheal Kissi in the USA

Ace Kumawood actress Rose Mensah popularly known as Akua Attaa Kyeiwaa finally tied the knot in the United States of America at age 57 on January 25, 2020.

The marriage ceremony Ghpage.com gathered took place at a court in the United States of America, where she has been residing in the last few years.

The man she got married to is called Mr Micheal Kissi Asare. Due to the covid-19, the traditional and white wedding had to be postponed for over 3 months.

Finally, the traditional ceremony came off on July 24, 2020, and the white wedding on July 25, 2020.

#SETTLED 2020:

Joe Mettle with Selassie Dzisa

The award-winning Ghanaian singer tied the knot in a beautiful wedding with wife Salomey Selassie Dzisa at Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Tema Community 12.

The couple who had their traditional marriage on August 13, 2020, followed up with a beautiful white wedding the next day August 14 2020.

The occasion was graced with family, friends, and top celebrities.

NOBLE NKETIAH;

Noble Nketiah marries

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Noble Nketiah got married on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in a colourful but simple ceremony.

It is not clear where the marriage ceremony took but it is believed it was held in Accra.

CLEMENTO SUAREZ;

Clemento Suarez and girlfriend, Naa’s traditional wedding ceremony

Clement Suarez married his long time girlfriend, Naa Bio in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

The splendid private wedding ceremony was attended by some of the big names in the comedy industry as well as the entire entertainment industry.

#CIRI 2020;

Richard-Pepera and Cindy Sarpong

Cindy Ofori Sarpong and Richard Pepera’s wedding hashtag #Ciri2020 has found it’s way to the top lavish weddings of 2020.

Cindy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong tied the knot on 8th October 2020.

The ceremony was graced by Dr. Kwame Osei Despite and other dignitaries and businessmen.

EMMANUEL LOMOTEY;

Emmanuel Lomotey

Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey, a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a central midfielder for French club Amiens SC tied the knot with his long time girlfriend in a lavish wedding ceremony on Sunday, 27 December 2020.

EMMANUEL OSEI KUFFOUR;

Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor

The former Hearts of Oak striker got married in the United States of America in a colorful wedding.

KAAKIE;

Kaakie

The former dancehall act got married to her longtime boyfriend. Kaakie’s traditional wedding ceremony came off today, Thursday, 2nd January 2020 at an undisclosed location.

#BECOMINGDADZIE 2020;

Kwesie Dadzie and wife

Ghanaian millionaire Mr Kwesi Dadzie aka ‘VAL’ tied the knot with his beautiful wife, Portia Brenya on October 24th 2020. His wedding saw the biggest wealth display.

Hashtag #BecomingDadzie joined the list of the most lavish wedding in 2020 as he tried to challenge #Kency 2020 after showing off his fleet of expensive cars at his wedding.

Amongst the fleet of cars which have been spotted by our outfit includes a Range Rover, Jeep Wrangler, Rolls Royce, etc.

PATRICIA OSEI BOATENG;

Patricia Osei Boateng

Kumawood actress and movie producer Patricia Osei Boateng tied the knot with her husband Mr. Duku Antwi in a star-studded wedding ceremony.

Their white wedding took place after holding their traditional marriage ceremony at Ntonso in the Ashanti region on Saturday, November 28, 2020

ROMEO ODURO;

Romeo Oduro

The sports presenter got married despite the novel COVID-19. There was strict observance of COVID-19 protocols at the wedding.

The marriage ceremony came off on Saturday, April 25, 2020

SHAFIK MAHAMA AND ASMA;

Shafik Mahama and Asma

John Dramani Mahama’s first son, Shafik Mahama tied the knot in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Shafik married Asma, an Algerian who is based in Dubai.