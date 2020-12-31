Year in Retrospect: Top 10 stories on GhPage for the year 2020

- Advertisement -

Today happens to be the last day in the year 2020 and as such your, number one website Ghpage.com has compiled a list of top 10 stories that made waves in the country and as well as on the site.

Below is the list in particular order:

Criss Waddle’s boy runs mad after refusing to eat used sanitary pads upon his return from Benin

Sakawa-Boy-and-Criss-Waddle

A member of Criss Waddles’ AMG gang identified as Star Boy went mad after it was revealed that he was instructed by a mallam in Benin to eat sanitary pads in order to be rich but he failed to obey. Full story Here

2. Ghanaian Slay Queens who steal men sperm and sell for $500 each exposed

Ghanaian Slay Queens who steal men sperm exposed

Screenshot of a chat from a sisterhood identified as Sisterhood Money Club surfaced on social media where they were calling on ladies to join them to make them rich within a shortest possible time.

According to the chat, all they are required to do is to steal men’s sperm and sell it to doctors who use it for artificial insemination.

“If with each man you are able to harvest 3 sets of sperms, you will be paid $500 each, making it $1500”, the member revealed. Full gist Here

3. Kumasi: Boyfriend pours acid on girlfriend after she dumped him after he bought her iPhone 11

Boyfriend-pours-acid-on-girlfriend-after-she-dumped-him-after-he-bought-her-iphone-11

An aggrieved boyfriend in Kumasi did the unthinkable after pouring acid on the face of his SHS girlfriend days after getting her a brand new iPhone 11 pro as a birthday gift.

Sources say the mother also suffered several degrees of injury after she came out from her room to see her daughter screaming out of pain when the acid was poured on her thus she unfortunately slipped and fell into the acid on the floor.

For more on this story click Here

4. Photos of Nana Ama, the KNUST girl who broke Sammy’s heart in the viral video, audios

Nana Ama and Sammy

One of the stories that made waves is the story of Sammy the KNUST student who got his heart broken by his girlfriend Nana Ama.

The story got a lot of social media users asking questions about the said Nana Ama which made us at Ghpage dig deep to reveal photos of her. See all photos of her Here.

5. Video of National security boss Kan Dapaah having a nice time with his side chic hits online

Kan Dapaah – Chantelle Kujawu

Its with no doubt that some top government officials got their fare share in the year 2020 after they got caught up in some scandals. One of such person is no other than the National Security Minister Hon. Kan Dapaah who in a video that went viral is seen having a chat with a lady who rumours have it that she is his side chic.

For those who are hearing this for the first time, you can follow this link to read the full story.

6. Saudi Arabia: Ghanaian lady receives 100 lashes for sleeping with Sudanese man

Ghanaian lady receives lashed for sleeping with Sudanese man

A Ghanaian young lady received the beating of her life after she was caught red-handed sleeping with a man in Saudi Arabia.

The young lady was caught by Ghanaian Traditional leaders in the community and she wasn’t spared.

Besides the slaps and occasional lashes with a belt, she was given 100 lashes of canes by the Alhaji in the community.

You can watch the video here

7. Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Showboy

Incarcerated founding member of AMG Business Showboy real name Sam Safo took to his social media to list some Sakawa boys in the country notable amongst the list include Medikal, AMG Kevin Fianko, Criss Waddle and Jibril all of the AMG Business crew.

Here is the full list of the alleged Sakawa boys as stated by Showboy

8. Nana Ama Anamoah’s controversial Range Rover birthday gift from an unknown person

Nana Aba Anamoah Range Rover birthday gift

Award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah made the news in 2020 following a Range Rover gift she received on her birthday.

After the video surfaced on social media, some digging went on and it was discovered the number plate registered to the car was fake. This got people trolling her on social media but the journalist days after went and registered the car with the DVLA.

Complete list of all stories in connection to the Range Rover here

9. Funny Face and his baby mama saga involving Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke etc

I have never spoken with Funny Face’s wife – Lil Win

One story that has come up almost every month is the fight between Funny Face and his baby mama. What started as a joke turned out to be very serious to the extent that Funny Face almost got into a fight with Lil Win during a studio discussion with Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Months down the line, the two settled their differences as it stands now, the baby mama of Funny Face has made it clear that she will in no way go back to be in a relationship with the comic actor.

But 2020 is officially over and she might rescind her decision and go back to him for the sake of their three kids.

10. Rev Obofour buys GHC685,547 car that has a bedroom, toilet & kitchen

Rev Obofour buys GH?685,547 car that has a bedroom, toilet & kitchen

Way back in February, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev. Obofour stunned many aftre he acquired a car that has a bedroom, toilet & kitchen and costs GHC685,547.

Rev Obofour’s new car Mirada by Coachmen costs a market price around $128,500 which is equivalent to 685,547 new Ghana cedis which also equates to 6.8 billion old cedis.

After the car touched down in Ghana, the man of God invited some media house to have a tour on the bus.

Watch an exclusive video of the car here