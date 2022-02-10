Yentua: Thousand demonstrate against E-LEVY in Accra

- Advertisement -

Thousands of Ghanaians have hit the principal streets of the capital, Accra, where they are demonstrating against the implementation of the controversial E-LEVY.

According to these individuals and groups, the E-LEVY is a tax that will not serve the best interests of Ghanaians.

Speaking to the media while they carried placards displaying their unreserved displeasure, these Ghanaians intimated that the E-LEVY would not see the light of day as far as they were concerned.

They maintained that the E-LEVY was a lazy approach by the government to take money away from the already distraught Ghanaians.

The #Yentua Demo was organized by the Youth Wing of the opposition party NDC as they make a strong statement about their stance on E-LEVY.

Many like-minded Ghanaians who also believe the E-LEVY is a bad tax also joined in the demo with a single voice “we will not pay E-LEVY, We are suffering“

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George also added that the NDC MPs are ready to die in the chamber should an illegal attempt be made for the E-LEVY to be passed.