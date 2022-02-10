type here...
GhPageNews#Yentua: Thousand demonstrate against E-LEVY in Accra
News

#Yentua: Thousand demonstrate against E-LEVY in Accra

By Albert
#Yentua: Thousand demonstrate against E-LEVY in Accra
- Advertisement -

Thousands of Ghanaians have hit the principal streets of the capital, Accra, where they are demonstrating against the implementation of the controversial E-LEVY.

According to these individuals and groups, the E-LEVY is a tax that will not serve the best interests of Ghanaians.

Speaking to the media while they carried placards displaying their unreserved displeasure, these Ghanaians intimated that the E-LEVY would not see the light of day as far as they were concerned.

They maintained that the E-LEVY was a lazy approach by the government to take money away from the already distraught Ghanaians.

The #Yentua Demo was organized by the Youth Wing of the opposition party NDC as they make a strong statement about their stance on E-LEVY.

Many like-minded Ghanaians who also believe the E-LEVY is a bad tax also joined in the demo with a single voice “we will not pay E-LEVY, We are suffering

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George also added that the NDC MPs are ready to die in the chamber should an illegal attempt be made for the E-LEVY to be passed.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, February 10, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News