type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYes, We Ch0p The Female Students, The Old Teachers Do It The...
Entertainment

Yes, We Ch0p The Female Students, The Old Teachers Do It The More- SHS Teacher Drops Secrets

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A secondary school teacher identified as KK has confirmed that indeed, the teachers in the secondary school cycle sleep with the female students, especially the beautiful ones.

Speaking in an exclusive interview monitored by Gh Page, KK said both the permanent and national service personnel sleep with the female students at the secondary level.

He noted that the permanent and old teachers do it the more, however, the national service personnel are accused anytime such a topic is discussed both online and in real life.

KK, who did his national service at Mim Senior High School claims he has on several occasions seen many permanent and old teachers flirting with female students, especially the beautiful ones.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, November 2, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.6mph
75 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways