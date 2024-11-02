Yes, We Ch0p The Female Students, The Old Teachers Do It The More- SHS Teacher Drops Secrets

A secondary school teacher identified as KK has confirmed that indeed, the teachers in the secondary school cycle sleep with the female students, especially the beautiful ones.

Speaking in an exclusive interview monitored by Gh Page, KK said both the permanent and national service personnel sleep with the female students at the secondary level.

He noted that the permanent and old teachers do it the more, however, the national service personnel are accused anytime such a topic is discussed both online and in real life.

KK, who did his national service at Mim Senior High School claims he has on several occasions seen many permanent and old teachers flirting with female students, especially the beautiful ones.