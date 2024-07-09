Yesu Mu Beef: Opambour & Adom Kyei-Duah Clash on Live TV – VIDEO

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa, popularly known as Opambour, has criticized Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for his controversial claim that his image would be used instead of Jesus Christ’s in the future.

Opambour argued that no reasonable pastor consecrated and blessed by God would make such a blasphemous statement, which he believes tarnishes the image of Christ.

He rebuked Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, the head pastor of Believers Worship Center, for his inappropriate and disrespectful comments, urging him to have self-respect and refrain from making pronouncements that invite criticism.

Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, Opambour warned that Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah would face repercussions if he continued with his assertions.

This backlash comes after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah claimed that he received divine instructions to replace all depictions of Jesus Christ with his face.

In a video circulating on social media, the controversial clergyman made this bold claim while addressing his congregation and asserted that this action would be followed for the next 500 years.

