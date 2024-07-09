type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYesu Mu Beef: Opambour & Adom Kyei-Duah Clash on Live TV -...
News

Yesu Mu Beef: Opambour & Adom Kyei-Duah Clash on Live TV – VIDEO

By Mr. Tabernacle

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa, popularly known as Opambour, has criticized Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for his controversial claim that his image would be used instead of Jesus Christ’s in the future.

READ ALSO: Replace Jesus Christ pictures with my pictures for next 500 years – Adom Kyei Duah orders Church Members

Opambour argued that no reasonable pastor consecrated and blessed by God would make such a blasphemous statement, which he believes tarnishes the image of Christ.

He rebuked Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah, the head pastor of Believers Worship Center, for his inappropriate and disrespectful comments, urging him to have self-respect and refrain from making pronouncements that invite criticism.

Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV, Opambour warned that Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah would face repercussions if he continued with his assertions.

This backlash comes after Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah claimed that he received divine instructions to replace all depictions of Jesus Christ with his face.

In a video circulating on social media, the controversial clergyman made this bold claim while addressing his congregation and asserted that this action would be followed for the next 500 years.

READ ALSO: Check Out The New Adom Kyei Duah’s Name from Heaven after he asked his Church members to use his photo for the next 500…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.9mph
100 %
Tue
79 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways