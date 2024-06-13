type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYogot of Junka town fame was killed - Friend confesses
Entertainment

Yogot of Junka town fame was killed – Friend confesses

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Yogot and friends
Yogot

It’s just been a few days since the sudden demise of Tarkodi actor Yoghurt popularly of Junka Town fame.

News coming out has it that the person allegedly behind his death has reported himself to the Ghana Police Service and is currently behind bars.

According to one Uncle Sam who is a movie director, the person who confessed to killing Yogot is identified as Baba who is also from Tarkoradi and a close friend of the late actor.

He said that Yogot got into an argument with someone who promised to deal with him after raining curses on him and that was what eventually led to the death of the actor.

He continued that Too Much who is a brother to the late actor was home when policemen came to his house to inform him that someone had surrendered himself to the police for allegedly killing Yogot.

They rushed to the Police Station and saw Baba behind bars who requested that they give him two days to come out and speak on the matter.

According to the man narrating what transpired, Baba was said to be running into Ivory Coast after the death of Yogot but walked into a police station to report himself.

He was later transferred to the central police station where he is currently in the custody of the police who said they have no case against him but rather keeping him there for his safety.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
40 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways