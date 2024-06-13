It’s just been a few days since the sudden demise of Tarkodi actor Yoghurt popularly of Junka Town fame.

News coming out has it that the person allegedly behind his death has reported himself to the Ghana Police Service and is currently behind bars.

According to one Uncle Sam who is a movie director, the person who confessed to killing Yogot is identified as Baba who is also from Tarkoradi and a close friend of the late actor.

He said that Yogot got into an argument with someone who promised to deal with him after raining curses on him and that was what eventually led to the death of the actor.

He continued that Too Much who is a brother to the late actor was home when policemen came to his house to inform him that someone had surrendered himself to the police for allegedly killing Yogot.

They rushed to the Police Station and saw Baba behind bars who requested that they give him two days to come out and speak on the matter.

According to the man narrating what transpired, Baba was said to be running into Ivory Coast after the death of Yogot but walked into a police station to report himself.

He was later transferred to the central police station where he is currently in the custody of the police who said they have no case against him but rather keeping him there for his safety.

Watch the video below: