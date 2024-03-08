YOLO actor ‘Drogba’ begs for financial support on hospital bed

- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Bredu Peasah who became popularly after starring as “Drogba” from the YOLO series, is reaching out to fellow Ghanaians for financial support to aid in his treatment.

In a statement posted on his official Instagram page, he disclosed that he has been diagnosed with a Demyelinating Disease and has been undergoing treatment for the past two and a half years.

To facilitate contributions, details of his bank account were provided, with the account information as follows: Name – John Bredu Peasah, Bank – Access Bank, Account Number – 0535934031, Branch – Adjiriganor Branch.

The appeal aims to garner support from the public to assist Drogba in his ongoing medical journey.