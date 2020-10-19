Yolo actress Emily reacts after Cyril and baby mama outdoor their baby

One of the popular faces of the ‘You Only Live Once-YOLO’ television series, Queenstar Anaafi popular called Emily has reacted amid Aaron Adatsi’s and baby mama’s christening their baby.

Taking to social media, the YOLO star shared beautiful photos of herself in the swimming pool enjoying the moment all alone. From the picture Emily looked very happy.

The pictures shared though has no relation to Aaron Adatsi’s and baby mama’s christening their baby, but the hours she posted was just after the naming ceremony which subtly could be a reaction.

Again, comments under that particular post had some fans and followers kinda teasing her for watching such a handsome gentleman fall in the hands of another lady who now is the mother of his child.

Captioning the photo Queenstar Anaafi popular called Emily wrote; “??blue waters??”

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi from popular TV series YOLO welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend who has been identified as Eyram. They outdoored their son over the weekend.

He christened his son Ronny Junior. The event saw some of his seniors and colleagues in the movie industry coming in to offer their full and solid support to him.

Well, Emily, a leading force in the popular youth series played a role as Cyril’s girlfriend which many thinks there is a thing between the two even when they are off screens.

She has however, many times debunked that claims revealing that the bond between them is not as many think of them.

Emily in the YOLO series played the role of Cyril’s ‘hard to get’ girlfriend who came from a well-raised by responsible and caring parents, turning her into a well-groomed adolescent.

