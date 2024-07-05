YOLO star Aaron Adatsi dumps baby mama as he kisses and flaunts new beautiful lover online (Video)

type here...
Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, widely recognized for his role as Cyril in the popular TV series “YOLO,” has officially confirmed his breakup with his baby mama, Eyram.

The confirmation follows as Adatsi has taken to social media to flaunt his new lover, Nana Adwoa Lovia, putting an end to months of speculation.

Adatsi’s recent social media posts feature affectionate moments with Lovia, making it clear that he and Eyram are no longer together.

The couple, who share a child, had been a favourite among fans, but their relationship reportedly faced several challenges.

Rumours of their split first surfaced in November 2023, creating a buzz across various social media platforms.

YOLO actor Cyril and his wife Eyram reportedly divorce - Full gist drops (Video)

According to insiders, both Aaron and Eyram were allegedly involved in extramarital affairs during their time together.

The insider also revealed that Aaron never intended to marry Eyram but felt compelled to stay due to her pregnancy.

The situation was further complicated by pressure from Eyram’s family, who reportedly insisted on a commitment to avoid their daughter giving birth out of wedlock.

Despite these efforts, the relationship could not withstand the issues, leading to their eventual breakup.

Fans of the actor and the influencer have expressed mixed reactions, with some lamenting the end of their once-admired relationship while others have shown support for Aaron’s new relationship.

Source:GHpage

