Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi from popular TV series YOLO has welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend who has been identified as Eyram.

The actor happenes to be one of the young males in the industry that a lot of ladies are hoping to have a relationship with but from the look of things, their dreams won’t materialize since he is now attached to his baby mama.

The young actor this weekend outdoored his son and saw some of his seniors and colleagues in the movie industry come in to offer support to him.

He christened his son Ronny Junior.

Watch photos and video from the outdooring below: