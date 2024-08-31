YOLO star Drogba miraculously healed by the Holy Spirit after receiving prayers from a powerful pastor?

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba in the “YOLO,” TV series has reportedly been healed.

As we all know, Drogba has been battling Demyelinating disease, a severe condition that affects the nervous system, for several years.

The actor has been seeking funds for treatment abroad, needing an estimated $280,000 for medical expenses and other associated costs.

As part of his fundraising efforts, Drogba publicly pleaded for help from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other benevolent Ghanaians.

However, the actor appears to have recovered from his sickness after attending the Miracle Night crusade with Pastor Enoch.

During the service, the pastor laid hands on Drogba, and the actor claims to have been miraculously healed of his ailment.

The news of his healing has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While many have expressed joy and thanked God for Drogba’s recovery, others have been sceptical, questioning whether the healing was genuine.