Lady who attacked and seized a guy’s car at the Mall identified as Yoma, a new artist

By RASHAD
GhPage on 18th November 2020 published an article about a viral video of a preset young lady attacking a man at the Mall.

From what we gathered, the lady attacked the guy and seized his car after he duped her in a business deal.

SEE HERE: Yawa: Lady embarrasses a guy at the mall for stealing her money (Video)

Well, GhPage has identified the lady in the viral video. She is called Yoma and she is an upcoming artist.

Yoma undoubtedly has one of the soothing voices in the music industry currently and she is definitely going places.

GhPage Received a video of Yoma happily singing one of her songs in her car and it’s simply dope!

Watch video below

She already has a song out titled “Loyalty” which speaks about how people are not loyal in recent times.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The song is already out on all digital platforms. Just search Yoma and check out some other dope tunes from her.

Check out “Loyalty” From Yoma below

Damn! This lady has the fire!! Check her out on Instagram @yomayoma_

Source:GHPAGE

