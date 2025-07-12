type here...
Entertainment

You all thought I would fall but I am back- Hajia4Real tells Ghanaians

By Mzta Churchill
Grid of Hajia4reall
Hajia4reall

Ghanaian musician, Hajia4Real also known as “I work hard for my money” has “peppered” Ghanaians.

The musician has taken to social media pages to post a video of her taking a swipe at Ghanaians:

In the video, Hajia4Real could be seen singing Sarkodie’s song with Castro dubbed “Adonai”.

The musician and video vixen could be heard singing the song word for word in a happy mood.

Hajia4Real could be heard saying that Ghanaians would fall, but she went, and now she is back.

The musician added that Ghanaians who wished for her downfall should be ashamed of themselves wherever they are.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are giving the musician a taste of the medicine she gave, taking to the comment section to fire shots at her.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

According to Ghanaians, they know that the musician uses dubious means to make her money so they are not tickled by what she does anymore.

Dr. Bawumia

We will not forget if the perpetrators are not brought to book- Dr. Bawumia reacts to Ablekuma North violence

Patapaa’s ex-wife marries her Nigerian partner

