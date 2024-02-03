“You always make my joystick hard” – Lady shares the messages she receives from her married pastor

- Advertisement -

Different reactions have trailed a voice message a lady who identifies as @Univick claimed to have received from her pastor.

The clergyman could be heard saying he is always aroused whenever she is around him, then proceeded to propose marriage to her.

He further went on to compliment her beauty adding that she is his spec and she should continue being a good girl.

In another part of the voice message he could be heard saying;

READ ALSO: “She wasn’t bathing” – Dr Grace Boadu’s pastor boyfriend reveals the secret of how the herbal practitioner died

“I would even love to marry you, I love the way you’re, you are the kind of woman have been dreaming about, just be a good girl, no fighting, no quarrel.”

Sharing the video on her TikTok page she attached a caption that read, “POV: when you gave your pastor your number.”

While some judged the clergy for making advances to his church members, others saw the situation as a hilarious one.

Below are some of the reactions,

@thefoodnetworknig2: You arose my body! Up from the grave he arose…

@ADIAHA KIET: Make pastor go give him life to Christ again because he don backslide

@Jay icyrocks: nah Angel Fatai call this one, maybe when God rested angel Fatai carry phone call am.

@lily_antho: Is he supposed to be wooing you with Bible verse? He went straight to marriage just to show you he’s serious but you brought a private conversation to the public

@_being_mercy: Provided he isn’t married and cheating on a wife somewhere, then I do not see the need for a fuse here ???. Aren’t pastors permitted to love and have feelings?

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Osofo Bible Nokwafo threatens to drop all the deep and dirty secrets about Dr Grace Boadu’s family if… (Video)

@instablog9jaofficial Lady shares the message she got from her Pastor who intends to marry her ? original sound – Instablog9ja

READ ALSO: Video of the over a million dollars Kumasi mansion with more than 10 cars of Dr Grace Boadu pops up