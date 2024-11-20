You Are A Nobody, Humble Yourself- Nana Tornado Slaps Sense Into Okatakyie

Controversial Odii Tornado has blasted Okatakyie Afrifa following the presenter’s feud with Prophet Opambour.

Odii Tornado believes it is high time he slapped sense into the empty head of Okatakyie Afrifa.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, Odii Tornado stated that Okatakyie Afrifa has become too arrogant even though he is a nobody.

He does not understand why Okatakyie will publicly denigrate Dr. Kweku Oteng for going to render an unqualified apology to Opambour to ensure that peace prevails.

According to Tornado, Okatakyie should humble himself because he is a nobody, and if care is not taken, he might die a stupid death.