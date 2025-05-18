type here...
Entertainment

You are a nobody, your career will die soon- Sally Mann threatens King Promise

By Mzta Churchill

Sally Mann, aka Mamaga, has threatened to end the career of the reigning TGMA artiste of the year, King Promise.

Sally Mann sent a warning to King Promise over Stonebwoy in a viral video.

The media personality claims following his win in the just recently held TGMA, King Promise is trying to grow wigs.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya reportedly makes 138k dollars from just one video on Youtube

According to Sally Mann, King Promise is trying to compete with Stonebwoy who he should be learning from.

Sally Mann advised that King Promise should humble himself because he is a nobody.

He threatened that, the career of King Promise would die anytime soon.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Wode Maya reportedly makes 138k dollars from just one video on Youtube

Pope koraa awu- 39/40 replies Ghanaians for saying Dada KD died because he didn’t believe in the Bible

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Sunday, May 18, 2025
28.3 C
Accra

Also Read

How Dada KD predicted his death

Dada KD

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

“I don’t believe in the Bible and Jesus who died” – Interview of Dada KD resurfaces

Jesus Christ Dada KD Bible
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways