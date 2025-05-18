You are a nobody, your career will die soon- Sally Mann threatens King Promise

Sally Mann, aka Mamaga, has threatened to end the career of the reigning TGMA artiste of the year, King Promise.

Sally Mann sent a warning to King Promise over Stonebwoy in a viral video.

The media personality claims following his win in the just recently held TGMA, King Promise is trying to grow wigs.

According to Sally Mann, King Promise is trying to compete with Stonebwoy who he should be learning from.

Sally Mann advised that King Promise should humble himself because he is a nobody.

He threatened that, the career of King Promise would die anytime soon.