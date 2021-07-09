You are a wicked person – Nigerian netizens descend on Juliet Ibrahim

- Advertisement -

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has gotten herself into trouble after a harmless comment under a post of the husband-to-be of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

According to those bashing the screen goddess, Juliet and some other actresses are doing everything possible to be friends with the man who has been identified as Prince.

The only crime of Juliet Ibrahim was to comment Happy birthday under his post but this unharmful act generated bashing from all angles.

Some went on to say that, that was the same thing Tonto Dikeh’s former bestie, Rosy Meurer did with her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle and snatched him away.

Rosy Meurer pretended that Mr Churchill was her brother before Tonto Dikeh realised, the two were knacking but they continually denied it until the marriage crashed, and they both took over.

See screenshot below:

