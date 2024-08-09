Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur has reached his point of satiety and has finally responded to ex-girlfriend Efia Odo following her allegations.

The video vixen-turned-musician was in the news days ago making some wild allegations about the rapper on The Rants, Bants, and Confessions Podcast.

She insinuated that the rapper just used and dumped her despite everything she did for him to sustain their relationship amongst other things.

But Kwesi Arthur who wouldn’t take any ‘nonsense’ again from Efia Odo has taken to X formerly Twitter to speak his mind and explain what happened between them.

According to the ‘Woara’ singer, he is now fed up with all that Efia Odo has been saying about him when she gets the least chance to talk about or promote herself.

He claimed that he hadn’t spoken with Efia Odo for years now but she on the other side is always speaking about him on a weekly and monthly basis to chase clout because his name would provide her with the result she needed.

Kwesi Arthur also blamed Efia Odo’s management saying they are advising Efia Odo to be making allegations and scenarios to promote her.

See his tweet below: