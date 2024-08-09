type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYou are always using my name to chase clout - Kwesi Arthur...
Entertainment

You are always using my name to chase clout – Kwesi Arthur responds to Efia Odo

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Efia-Odo-and-Kwesi-Arthur
Efia-Odo-and-Kwesi-Arthur

Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur has reached his point of satiety and has finally responded to ex-girlfriend Efia Odo following her allegations.

The video vixen-turned-musician was in the news days ago making some wild allegations about the rapper on The Rants, Bants, and Confessions Podcast.

She insinuated that the rapper just used and dumped her despite everything she did for him to sustain their relationship amongst other things.

But Kwesi Arthur who wouldn’t take any ‘nonsense’ again from Efia Odo has taken to X formerly Twitter to speak his mind and explain what happened between them.

According to the ‘Woara’ singer, he is now fed up with all that Efia Odo has been saying about him when she gets the least chance to talk about or promote herself.

He claimed that he hadn’t spoken with Efia Odo for years now but she on the other side is always speaking about him on a weekly and monthly basis to chase clout because his name would provide her with the result she needed.

Kwesi Arthur also blamed Efia Odo’s management saying they are advising Efia Odo to be making allegations and scenarios to promote her.

See his tweet below:

-- AD --

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, August 9, 2024
Accra
light rain
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways