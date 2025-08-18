type here...
You are becoming too arrogant- Sammy Rasta slaps sense into Lilwin

By Mzta Churchill

Renowned Ghanaian film director and entertainment pundit, Samuel Owusu Asare popularly known as Sammy Rasta has slapped sense into actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

The popular entertainment pundit has expressed sorry about the fact that Lilwin retaliates to almost everything said about him, even when he shouldn’t.

“When someone talks about you, then you put on a camera to insult the person”, the media personality stated.

Sammy believes it makes no sense for Lilwin to insult Emelia Brobbey following the latter’s interview with Sandra Ababio, a former confidant of Lilwin.

“Recently you said Emelia Brobbey has interviewed Sandra Ababio where Sandra was questioned if she had regretted associating with Lilwin and she said no. Even Emelia praised Lilwin that he did very well because it was through him she got to know Sandra”, he added.

Sammy stated that what bothers him so much is the fact that not only did Lilwin insult Emelia Brobbey, but McBrown, Kwaku Manu among others who have switched from acting to Vlogging.

“Because of this go and watch Kwadwo Nkansah’s video, insulting Emelia Brobbey. And also insulting the likes of McBrown and others who have been doing interviews”.

The entertainment pundit stated clearly that Lilwin is becoming too arrogant these days, hence, it is high time he learnt the hard way.

