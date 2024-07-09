Ghanaian preacher Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom Popularly known as Prophet 1 has advised the general public against listening to the preaching or sermons of Adom Kyei Duah.

His comment comes after Adom Kyei informed his church members that God has instructed him that for the next 500 years, his (Adom Kyei’s) photo has to be used to represent Jesus.

After his controversial statement, a lot of people lashed out at him with the majority asking why people still attend his church when it’s very clear that he is leading them astray with his teachings.

Prophet 1 who has waded into the case uninvited has used some unprintable words on the leader of the Believers Worship Center including referring to him as a madman.

According to Prophet 1, he has never thought or imagined a day like this when a man of God would make such a statement.

He continued by warning that he wouldn’t want to hear such a statement from Adom Kyei or any other person again because it was a foolish thing to say.

“A person who urinates, brushes his teeth, and bathes to purify himself wants to equate his image with Jesus Christ? Cease that futile discourse. No sane individual would make such a claim and profess to be a servant of God. How can you declare that you are using your visage to represent God? Isn’t the person who made such a claim mad?” he said.

“I do not want to entertain this absurdity. Let no one deceive themselves; this is the work of God. You’re replacing your image with Jesus’ in 500 years? That’s talk of freemasonry,” the man of God added.

