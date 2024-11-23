You Are Fooling Too Much- Archipalago Fires Okatakyie

GhPageEntertainmentYou Are Fooling Too Much- Archipalago Fires Okatakyie
By Mzta Churchill
Controversial Archipelago has slapped sense into media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa.

This comes following the media personality’s feud with controversial man of God, Opambour also known as Prophet 1.

Reacting to this, Archipelago has labeled Okatakyie Afrifa a disrespectful person.

Archipelago claims it is so irritating to see Okayakyie Afrifa always disrespecting and insulting elderly people and those who have made it in life.

He noted that it was high time Okatakyie learned sense and stopped acting like he was somebody, as he said that Okatakyie is a nobody.

He advised Okatakyie to humble himself because if he died today, in a week everybody including his immediate and extended family would forget about him.

He also threatened Okatakyie Afrifa that if he did not put an end to his behavior, he would deal with him.

