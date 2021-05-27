type here...
GhPageNewsYou are fools - Captain Smart slams chiefs
News

You are fools – Captain Smart slams chiefs

By Qwame Benedict
You are fools - Captain Smart slams chiefs
Twene Jonas-Captain Smart-Otumfour
- Advertisement -

Radio and television personality Captain Smart has jumped to the defense of US-based Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas.

Captain Smart who is still on suspension from ABN on his Smart show on his personal television station questioned what Twene Jonas said wrong about the Otumfour.

According to him, Twene Jonas said nothing wrong and most importantly nothing against the overlord of the Ashanti kingdom.

He explained that the main idea by people who have rained curses on Twene Jonas is just to get Otumfour and him (Jonas) in a fight but that is not going to happen.

Captain Smart went ahead and questioned the lies in Twene Jonas’ statement about the chiefs who engaged in galamsey.

The anti-corruption crusader hard the opportunity to insult the chiefs who are engaged in the act and cursing Twene Jonas for saying the truth.

He described them as fools.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He explained that discerning people who listened to Otumfour’s comment knew that he was trying to send a message out to the chiefs and elders.

Captain Smart also called on the youth to match to their village chief and enquire from them why their water is dirty and they still have the audacity to pour schnapps in the name of cursing Twene Jonas with it.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, May 27, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News