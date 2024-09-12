The founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has sparked discussion with a provocative statement on partnerships.

He recently gave a sermon in which he presented an unusual viewpoint on dating. Pastor Agyemang says that if a relationship isn’t yet at the stage of courtship, then having numerous partners or girlfriends is appropriate.

He went on to say that before committing really, dating a few people enables people to consider their options and discover their preferences.

Pastor Agyemang underlined that a lot of individuals get into relationships before getting to know someone completely, which frequently results in heartache. Having multiple partners before courtship, in his opinion, can help one make the appropriate decision.

But he made it clear that once a relationship enters the wooing stage, which is generally seen as a prelude to marriage, the commitment becomes exclusive.

Pastor Agyemang forewarned that it would be seen as improper and dishonourable to begin courtship while still dating other people.

His comments have generated controversy. While some concur that it’s necessary to date broadly to avoid settling, others think that loyalty should always come first, even in casual relationships.

Social media users have responded to this topic in a variety of ways, offering their perspectives on commitment and relationships.