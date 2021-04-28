- Advertisement -

Maverick Politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong has gone hard on Bishop Dag-Heward Mills on NET 2 TV.

The Assin Central MP has expressed his total disappointment in the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel for invoking curses on critics in a viral video.

Remember in February 2020, a video surfaced online of Dag Heward Mills invoking God’s wrath on some of his critics. He cited a certain portion of the Holy Bible to curse. Dag invoked curses of leprosy, others on his detractors.

He questioned why a man of God will invoke curses on people for criticising, stating that for a preacher of his experience, he should have known better.

“But why should a pastor curse someone for criticising him. What a shame. What is going on in this country? Is he not the one who has established churches abroad?. Kennedy queried.

A friend of mine has very intelligent kids and he has convinced all of them to leave Pentecost and become pastors in his church. Brilliant boys who were engineers and accountants and I don’t know how he managed to convince them to become pastors in Lighthouse”.

“The greatest commandment is to love Thy God as yourself. The second greatest is love thy neighbour as yourself. If you love your neighbour, you won’t steal from him, you will forgive him when he faults you.

So, for a prophet to curse people the way he did, he’s a devil. He is more than evil. Nobody is ready to tell him but I have told him. If you curse people like that, you are evil”

Watch the video below;