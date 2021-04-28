type here...
GhPageNewsYou are more than evil–Kennedy Agyapong bares angry teeth at Dag Heward...
News

You are more than evil–Kennedy Agyapong bares angry teeth at Dag Heward Mills

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy Agyapong and Dag Heward Mills
Kennedy Agyapong and Dag Heward Mills
- Advertisement -

Maverick Politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong has gone hard on Bishop Dag-Heward Mills on NET 2 TV.

The Assin Central MP has expressed his total disappointment in the founder of the Lighthouse Chapel for invoking curses on critics in a viral video.

Remember in February 2020, a video surfaced online of Dag Heward Mills invoking God’s wrath on some of his critics. He cited a certain portion of the Holy Bible to curse. Dag invoked curses of leprosy, others on his detractors.

He questioned why a man of God will invoke curses on people for criticising, stating that for a preacher of his experience, he should have known better.

“But why should a pastor curse someone for criticising him. What a shame. What is going on in this country? Is he not the one who has established churches abroad?. Kennedy queried.

A friend of mine has very intelligent kids and he has convinced all of them to leave Pentecost and become pastors in his church. Brilliant boys who were engineers and accountants and I don’t know how he managed to convince them to become pastors in Lighthouse”.

“The greatest commandment is to love Thy God as yourself. The second greatest is love thy neighbour as yourself. If you love your neighbour, you won’t steal from him, you will forgive him when he faults you. 

So, for a prophet to curse people the way he did, he’s a devil. He is more than evil. Nobody is ready to tell him but I have told him. If you curse people like that, you are evil

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
78 %
2.6mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News