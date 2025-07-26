type here...
You are my idle- Archipalago slurs brofo funu as he mourns the death of Daddy Lumba

By Mzta Churchill

In his attempt to mourn the death of legendary Daddy Lumba, Acrhipalago had made it into the trends for the wrong reasons.

In a viral video, the upcoming musician was seen crying over the death of Daddy Lumba.

Speaking in the video, Archipalago said that he woke up earlier today only to hear the news that Daddy Lumba is nowhere.

Archipelago noted that even though he hardly associated with Daddy Lumba publicly, he genuinely loved him and was affected badly by his death.

The musician went on to state that Daddy Lumba was one of the people he looked up to as a musician.

Instead of saying that Daddy Lumba was his idol, Archipalago said the late musician was his idle.

Following the release of the video, Archipalago has become a topic of online discussion even more than Daddy Lumba.

