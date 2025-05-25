You are not a celebrity- Mona Gucci takes Efia Odo to the cleaners

Ghanaian media personality, Mona Gucci has taken a swipe at Ghanaian American socialite, Efia Odo.

Mona Gucci has stated during the recent episode of her show that if there is anyone she does not regard, it is the socialite and actress.

Mona Gucci has attributed Efia Odo’s comment on Tiktokers and Celebrities to the fact that she (Efia Odo) is not a celebrity, the reason why she stood at the defence of tiktokers.

“She stood in favor of the influencers because of course, she is one”, Mona Gucci said.

Mona Gucci went on to add that she has tried not to play with the puppy on countless occasions because she is afraid it will lick her lips.

However, Mona claims since Efia Odo did not respect herself and mind her own business, she would give her a taste of the medicine the socialite served.

Mona slammed Efia Odo, stating that she is not a celebrity in Ghana, so, she should stop always acting like she is one.

“For your mind inside, you think you are a celebrity right? Efia Odo, you are not a celebrity. Number 1. Efia Odo, you are not a celebrity. You are a good social media influencer. Because Efia Odo”, said.



Adding that “Maybe Ghanaians are making a fool out of you because Ghanaians know how to massage the truth. We know how to massage people. We know how to push people to keep fooling. But Efia Odo, see, the top industry players in Ghana here they won’t tell you. But me, I will tell you that you are not a celebrity”.

The media personality noted that there is nothing worth celebrating about Efia Odo, stating that the only thing the actress can boast of is jumping from one musician to the other.