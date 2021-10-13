‘You are not a complete woman without marriage’ – Social Media User tells Gloria Sarfo

- Advertisement -

Gloria Sarfo in the past few months has suffered social media trolls. And once again a troll has come at her on her Instagram page.

The user identified as Lamin Adnan commented that the actress Gloria Sarfo has not achieved anything because she is yet to get married.

According to the troll, Gloria Sarfo does not deserve to be awarded the “woman of the year” because she is yet to get married.

The troll wrote, “Woman of the year with no proper home and family. Masa you can’t be complete with even diamond awards…Marriage will make you a complete woman.”

This comment from the netizen comes after Gloria Sarfo won an award recently and shared it online.