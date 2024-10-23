You are not mentally stable if you conduct a DNA test on your kids – Counsellor Lutterodt

Ghana’s most controversial marriage counsellor and reverend minister, Counsellor Lutterodt, has once again shared his view on a matter and this has to do with men conducting DNA tests on their children.

There has been an increase in men conducting DNA tests on their children to confirm if indeed they are the biological fathers of those children.

Some people have even advised that as a matter of urgency, men should always conduct a DNA test on their firstborns since the majority of them are products of the ladies’ previous relationships.

But Counsellor Lutterodt has a different view on this and believes it’s only men with mental health issues who conduct a DNA test to know if they are indeed they are the father of their children.

According to him, cheating is no big issue and he doesn’t see the reason why people make a case out of it when their partners cheat.

He said “People who conduct DNA tests have mental health issues. What are you doing the DNA tests for? I have no use for DNA tests.”

“Why would I cry if my wife cheated on me and got pregnant? I have always said that I won’t be bothered if my wife has an affair with another man. I have been married to her for 26 years, so why would I cry if she cheats on me once. She understood what she did.”