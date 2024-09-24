Mc Yaa Yeboah has thrown shots at Ghanaians preparing to vote on December 7th and still don’t know which presidential candidate they are going to vote for.

Ghanaians will in 74 days go to the polls to select their Parliamentarians and President to run the affairs of the country for the next four(4) years.

While some people have made up their minds on who they will be voting for, others are also waiting for politicians to bring them goodies before they vote for them.

This has infuriated MC Yaa Yeboah who has decided to rain insults on people who are still thinking about who to vote for in the coming elections.

“So I believe that at this point, if as a Ghanaian you still haven’t decided who to vote for by now, and you haven’t taken any initiative to know the ballot number your political party picked, you are unserious,” she said.

Watch the video below: