You Are Not The Only Mad Person- MC Yaa Yeboah Threatens To Deal With Afia Schwar

Ghanaian media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah has retaliated to Afia Schwar’s series of attacks on her.

The self-acclaimed queen of Ghana’s comedy has been venting her anger on both MC Yaa Yeboah and Delay, but it seems the duo have decided to sweep everything under the canopy, even though the latter has subtly replied to her.

Well, MC Yaa Yeboah has finally responded to Afia’s attacks on her as she has sent her an extremely strong warning.

The media personality took to her official Instagram page posted a picture of it and used the caption to send a warning to Afia Schwar.

Yaa Yeboah admitted that she has wronged her greatest enemy, Afia Schwar, however, she has no plans of rendering an unqualified apology to her.

MC Yaa Yeboah stated that before she appeared on Delay’s show, she already knew that Afia would retaliate, hence, she was ready for the retaliation.

She warned Afia Schwar, saying “You are not the only mad person on earth.”