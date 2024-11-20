type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYou Are Old, Grow Up- Tornado Fires Opambour
Entertainment

You Are Old, Grow Up- Tornado Fires Opambour

By Mzta Churchill
After firing shots at media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, everyone thought Odii Tornado had taken sides with Opambour, but that was wrong.

In this same video, Odii Tornado fired a shot at Okatakyie Afrifa, he did the same to the controversial man of God.

Tornado stated in his self recorded video that Ghanaians are sick and tired of the man of God, so, it is high time the man of God resisted from his evil bedeviling acts.

According to him, it makes no sense for the man of God to be trending always with the wrong reasons, which obviously is cursing people.

In his opinion, Tornado stated that the man of God is aged, hence, he should learn sense and stop engaging in fights with people always.

