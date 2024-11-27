You Are Old, The Village Life Is Too Much- Kevin Taylor Drags Sarkodie

Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has once again dragged Africa’s decorated rapper, Sarkodie.

Speaking during an episode of his “With All Due Respect” show, Kevin Taylor chose to fire shots at his “Darling” enemy.

Kevin Taylor claims the rapper is an uncivilized person always trying to put pressure on Ghanaians.

The media personality does not understand why Sarkodie would be holding a cigar and champagne at the same time.

How claims to Sarkodie, he is trying to be classic, but when taken from the panoramic view, it is only uncivilized people that would hold a cigar and champagne simultaneously.

He added that Champaign is not like the other drinks that could be drunk, as he revealed that “uncivilized” Sarkodie is always drinking Champaigne.

Meanwhile, Kevin Taylor did not mention Sarkodie’s name, everything he said meant his insults were targeted at the rapper.