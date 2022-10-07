“You are paid GH¢40 by UTV” – Shatta Wale goes hard on Arnold

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has unleashed a new attack on his arch-enemy Arnold Asamoah Baidooo.

According to the SM President, the popular entertainment critic does not have the locus to chastise and berate artists like himself.

Speaking on Metro TV last night, Shatta Wale did not hesitate to warn Arnold to stay off his business and rather focus on taking meagre money for his punditry duties on UTV.

“I need to listen to money makers and businessmen, not Arnold. He is not a businessman. He does not understand what I say about money royalties. Arnold still wants to sit on TV and take 40 Ghana Cedis and still roll out,” he said.

The beef between Shatta Wale and Arnold came to a head when the two crossed swords on UTV months ago.

Shatta Wale was not ready to listen to Arnold’s views because “he is not at my level” and “he’s poor.

The SM President believes those who need to critique what he does and possibly give him words of advice should not be the likes of Arnold Asamoah Baidoo.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has described as “shallow minded” fans of Shatta Wale who perceive his constructive criticism of the dancehall musician as hate.

It would be recalled the two nearly traded punches on United Showbiz after the entertainment pundit labelled the musician as a confused personality over his own contradictory remarks.

Since then, it’s believed there’s a tense relationship between the two personalities with fans of Shatta Wale mostly attacking Arnold on social media for boldly speaking on matters concerning the artiste.

Arnold addressed this during the last episode of United Showbiz on UTV where he cleared the air about his relationship with Shatta Wale.

According to Arnold, he doesn’t despise Shatta Wale as his fans think stating that the musician’s accomplishments in life cannot be compared to his own.

He said: “I am sure when I speak, either Shatta wale or some of his don’t get it so they sieve through my comment and pick what they think is negative.

“Shatta Wale has some discerning fans but some of them are very shallow minded so when I speak they say I hate Shatta Wale and his successful life. Wale is not my level for me to hate him, his level is the likes of Davido and Wizkid,“ he added.