You are president so you’re treating me like I’m not a Ghanaian- Chairman Wontumi tells President Mahama

By Mzta Churchill
Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama

Ashanti Regional Chairman on the ticket of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi continues to trend across social media platforms.

This comes after the controversial politician was arrested earlier today, May 23.

Speaking for the first time following his arrest, Chairman Wontumi blamed the president, John Mahama for his arrest.

He noted that John Mahama, after winning power to become the president of Ghana is trying to misuse his power.

Speaking on Wontumi radio, Chairman Wontumi stated that President Mahama treated him like he was not a Ghanaian.

He called on all NPP supporters and Ghanaians not to sit nonchalantly, but act like citizens and ensure justice is served.

