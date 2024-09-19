You are staying with a stranger if your wife locks her phone with a code – Man

A man has claimed that any man living under the same roof with his wife and has no access to her phone is a stranger to his wife.

One major problem in relationships is the fact that the couple wants to have access to their partner’s mobile phones.

While some believe this is a good thing to do, others are also of the view that having access to your partner’s phone is equal or equivalent to ending their relationship because of things they might discover.

A netizen identified as Nelson Igboke is of the view that once the man does not have access to his partner’s phone then he should know that he is just a stranger but if it’s the other way around the man is protecting the family.

He posted: “Once your wife locks her phone with a password and you don’t know the unlocking code, my brother, you are living with a stranger. If it is your husband, he is protecting your family.”

