You are still living in a rented apartment so how did you buy Range Rover & Tesla-Ghanaians fire Salma

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Salma Mumin is currently trending on social media after taking delivery of her new two expensive cars.

Just a few hours ago, Salma Mumin, took to her social media platforms to flaunt her newly acquired Range Rover and Tesla S vehicles worth millions of cedis.

The trending clip which has now become a topic of discussion shows the actress arriving at the Tema harbour to transport her new cars to her garage.

Many social media users flooded the comment section to share their opinions on Salma Mumin’s new cars.



Most people were accusing her of getting her new toys using her body or via illegal means.



Some are even mocking her for stilling in a rented apartment yet acquiring expensive cars here and there.

But her fans have to her defence. Some of them bemoaned that if it was a man who showed off his properties, he would have been applauded for his hard work.

But in Salma’s case, her successes haven’t been attributed to her hard work.

Watch the video below to know more…