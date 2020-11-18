You are an ungrateful liar- Funny Face slams baby mama in new video

- Advertisement -

Funny Face is back spitting venom on his baby mama and has called her a liar and an ingrate in a new video.

Funny Face and the mother of his twins, Ella and Bella, are both playing the victim in their family feud.

They say there are three sides to every story- each party’s side of the story and the truth.

Similarly, it is hard to decipher who really is telling the truth as the comic actor and his baby mama are both pointing accusing fingers at each other.

The Kasoa based actor has in a new video on Instagram called Vanessa an ungrateful liar whose only goal is to see him destroyed.

Funny Face labelled her Patase Cardi B and was in shock of Vanessa’s disregard for all he has contributed to her life.

The entertainer who broke out through the widely televised Chokor Trotro series said that Vanessa should be thankful to him for giving her a facelift because she comes from the gutter.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Earlier in another story, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng as he was named at birth explained why he verbally abused Vanessa and her mother even to the extent of disparaging their womanhood.

Funny Face also released an audio of his baby mama calling him names and insulting him.

According to him, the voice note of him abusing Vanessa and her mum played during her interview with Ghpage was his response.

Also, he hasn’t ceased posting videos he considers pieces of evidence to his allegation that Vanessa severally assaulted him while they lived together.

Meanwhile, Funny Face said he was left with no choice than to forget about his twins for now but reaffirmed his love for them and his intention to be there for them as their dad.