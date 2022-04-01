- Advertisement -

Scores of angry Ghanaians have frowned on the government’s passing of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) into law, despite strong public disapproval.

President Nana Akufo-Addo assented to the bill on Thursday, March 31, after the new policy was approved by a one-sided Parliament on Tuesday, March 29 after the minority staged a walkout.

Enraged by the government’s move to charge a 1.5% tax on electronic transactions, a lady has taken to Twitter to berate the president, calling him ‘useless’ for his defiance.

Nana Yaa Prempeh took a dig at the President under his congratulatory message to the Black Stars for qualifying for the World Cup.

“Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar” he wrote.

In response, she said: “At least Otto Addo has shown to the whole world that, not all Addo’s are useless,” making reference to the coach of the senior national team, who bears the President’s surname.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government expects systems that will pave the way for the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) to be ready from May 2022.

When these systems are put in place, Ghanaians would be expected to comply with the law or risk sanctions.