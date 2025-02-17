You Are Very Childish And Shameless- Angry Entertainment Pundit Fires Charlotte Oduro’s Husband

Entertainment pundit, Sandy Ken has fired some shots at Mr. Oduro, the husband of popular Ghanaian counselor, Charlotte Oduro.

Sandy Ken decided to add her cent to the ongoing issue whilst she was speaking with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, monitored by Gh Page.

Sandy Ken believes that it was unwise for the man of God to take their divorce issue on social media.

She noted that numerous relationships have come to an end unnoticed, or, without necessarily being published online, so she does not understand why the man of God would do such.

She stated that the man’s action might go a long way to affect his children if care is not taken.

According to her, no sensible person would do such, claiming the man of God is very childish and shameless.