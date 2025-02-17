type here...
Entertainment

You Are Very Childish And Shameless- Angry Entertainment Pundit Fires Charlotte Oduro’s Husband

By Mzta Churchill

Entertainment pundit, Sandy Ken has fired some shots at Mr. Oduro, the husband of popular Ghanaian counselor, Charlotte Oduro.

Sandy Ken decided to add her cent to the ongoing issue whilst she was speaking with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, monitored by Gh Page.

Sandy Ken believes that it was unwise for the man of God to take their divorce issue on social media.

She noted that numerous relationships have come to an end unnoticed, or, without necessarily being published online, so she does not understand why the man of God would do such.

She stated that the man’s action might go a long way to affect his children if care is not taken.

According to her, no sensible person would do such, claiming the man of God is very childish and shameless.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Lady Gives Her Sugar Daddy Hot Slaps For Cheating On Her

Inspector Twumasi Taakum Fails To Appear Before The Court; Family Of Maadwoa Who Was Sh0t Speak

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways