Some Nigerians have started issuing threats to the Black Stars players as they complain bitterly about their poor treatment in Ghana.

According to them, their players and the entire team were given a rickety plane ramp when they arrived at the airport.

They have maintained that the plane ramp was not up to the standards as it shook when the players stepped on it.

From the video, the plane ramp looked like a locally-manufactured one which was provided for the Nigerian team to descend from the plane.

Following that, they have warned the Black Stars to bring their parachutes when coming to Abuja for the second leg of the play-offs.

They have intimated that the Black Stars team would have to jump from the skies when they get to Nigeria.

They have bemoaned the plane ramp, complained about the pitch and also fumed about the Golden Tulip Hotel where they have been housed.

Akin Oyebode who is the Ekiti State Commissioner of Finance of Economic Development conveyed the sentiments of many Nigerians in the post which was captioned:

Well played. Ghana. Your players should bring their parachutes for the return leg sha.

Olamilekan wrote: The plane will slow down in the air around Ogba or Odo iya alaro. Whether parachute or umbrella it is their business.

Femi wrote: Please can someone get the number of the guys that built the stage that collapse during one of those political rallies. They should be given contract to build the step for Ghana team to use from coming down from their plane.

Ibytoria wrote: Ghana, see how our players boarded plane in Abuja to Kumasi. But on their arrival, you people chose to put them through extreme sport in the name of alighting.

Ghana, see how our players boarded plane in Abuja to Kumasi. But on their arrival, you people chose to put them through extreme sport in the name of alighting. pic.twitter.com/ud52sH6h1W — T'was Ibytoria Who (@ibytoria) March 24, 2022

Gabrial wrote: I don’t just understand this Ghana people sha. Have always known they don’t like us

Ghana will be looking forward to beating Nigeria in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022.

Today, March 25, the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in a cracker at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 7:30 pm GMT