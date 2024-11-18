type here...
You brag but your father was a poor beggar – Okatakyie Afrifa goes raw on Opambour

By Armani Brooklyn
Okatakyie Afrifa 1
Okatakyie Afrifa 1

Okatakyie Afrifa has fired back at Opambour for threatening to end his life.

Days ago, Opambour went all out on the TV/Radio presenter for calling him out over his attacks on Vim Lady.

While firing Okatakyie Afrifa, Opambour cursed and insulted him and also vowed to destroy his life.

Opambour - GhPage
Opambour

Well, Okatakyie Afrifa has replied to the threats and according to him, he’s not afraid of the man of God.

As alleged by Okatakyie, while Opambour always brags on social media for having a lot of properties, his father died as a poor beggar.

Source:GHpage

