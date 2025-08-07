You can be the biggest and richest artist in Ghana but home sense is more important- Nana Romeo

Media personality, Nana Romeo has fired a shot at a self-acclaimed biggest and richest musician in Ghana.

Nana Romeo took to his socials to take a swipe at an anonymous Ghanaian musician for reasons best known to him.

In his post that has become a topic of online discussion, Nana Romeo stated that the musician claims to be the biggest and richest Ghanaian musician, which he has no problem with.

However, Nana Romeo claims the musician in focus lacks common sense as he does things like a toddler.

READ ALSO: I am a witch- lady says as she drops a shocking revelation about Obuasi helicopter crash

He advised that the musician should take his piece of advice seriously because it is not easy for a person to advise the other.

He wrote, “You can be the biggest and the richest artist in Ghana as you claim, but home sense is more important… A word to a wise is enough”.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known the musician Nana Romeo took a swipe at.