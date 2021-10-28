You can blackmail but there is a natural price to pay -Hopeson Adorye sends message to Serwaa Broni

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye has sent a cryptic message to the alleged side chick of President Nana Akufo Addo following her allegation levelled against him.

In a post shared on Facebook, Hopeson Adorye insinuated that he is being blackmailed and the person behind it will be dealt with.

Though Hopeson Adorye didn’t mention Serwaa Broni’s name in his post, it’s clear that the message is directed to her.

The cryptic message is an alarm to the alleged sidechick to be careful of her utterance on social media.

The alleged side chick of Nana Addo, Serwaa Broni in the last few hours has been on the trending list after she came out to disclose her relationship with the former.

“You can blackmail but there is a natural price to pay”, the politician shared on Facebook.

