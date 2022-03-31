type here...
You can buy awards in Ghana if you have money – D Cryme

By Kweku Derrick
D-Cryme
There have been several reports highlighting shady deals that happen behind closed doors in the run-up to award events, albeit, none of these claims has been backed by evidence.

This absence of proof however does not downplay intelligence about how fraudulent some award schemes could be.

D Cryme who has been in the music industry for many years has subtly confirmed that people buy awards with money even though they do not deserve the prize.

He disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus.

The ‘Twi Pop’ rapper admitted he had personally not witnessed such a dodgy deal but intimated that close friends who have won an award by dubious means have enlightened him.

D Cryme however underscored the use of awards in measuring an artiste’s success.

According to him, winning an award shouldn’t be the ultimate height for a musician to attain but rather the works that will impact people the more.

He also mentioned that impacting life with his music is his biggest achievement and wouldn’t rely on awards to measure his success as a musician.

