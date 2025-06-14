type here...
Entertainment

You can do everything but make sure you don’t end up like Obolo- King Asu B advises

By Mzta Churchill

Diligent and fast-growing media personality, King Asu B has pulled the legs of Obolo, a confidant of Gh Kobby.

King Asu B, speaking during the recent episode of “Rash Hour” show stated that he wouldn’t dare send a piece of advice to anyone out there.

King Asu B disclosed that the day being a Friday, he saw no sense in sending a piece of advice to his listeners and viewers, and Ghanaians at large.

According to him, Fridays are not meant for advising people, hence, any advice given becomes a nuisance.

He therefore said that, anyone out there can do anything they wish to, however, they should be very careful with their dealings.

He stated that, in as much as Fridays are not for giving advice, he would advise everyone that, while enjoying out there, they should ensure they don’t end like Obolo.

