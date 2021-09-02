- Advertisement -

RuffTown Music signee Wendy Shay at the beginning of this new month stormed social media with a new look.

The Stevie Wonder hitmaker is spotted in short blonde-coloured dreadlocks as she posed in a fierce look for the camera.

Wendy rocked a one-arm black crop top that exposed her abs and curves to match her new style.

See the photo below:

After the photo surfaced on social media, some section of netizens bashed her saying she is copying the style of former label mate Ebony Reigns of blessed memory.

According to them, Wendy Shay who was tagged as Ebony’s replacement since she got on the scene is trying as much as possible to be like Ebony.

Read some comments below:

Akoto Dickson: “She can’t be ebony”

Ahkosuah Jhuicy: “Madam u can never be like Ebony please ??”

Philip Aladey: “A decorated monkey is still a monkey????. You can never be like someone no matter what you do”

Some of her fans also decide to counter the people saying she is trying to copy Ebony

Justice Brain Amakye Yeboah: “She hasn’t said she wanna look like Ebony..Has she??

Is kidi in way tryna look like Wizkid cos he got blonde hair now??

Wendy Shay is Wendy Shay…and we love her like dat.??”

Ohene Siaw Daniel: “She can never n ever be like Ebony cus she doesn’t want to die early,we love our Wendy ????”