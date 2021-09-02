type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYou can never be like Ebony - Fans tell Wendy Shay
Entertainment

You can never be like Ebony – Fans tell Wendy Shay

By Qwame Benedict
You can never be like Ebony - Fans tell Wendy Shay
Wendy-Shay and Ebony
- Advertisement -

RuffTown Music signee Wendy Shay at the beginning of this new month stormed social media with a new look.

The Stevie Wonder hitmaker is spotted in short blonde-coloured dreadlocks as she posed in a fierce look for the camera.

Wendy rocked a one-arm black crop top that exposed her abs and curves to match her new style.

See the photo below:

After the photo surfaced on social media, some section of netizens bashed her saying she is copying the style of former label mate Ebony Reigns of blessed memory.

According to them, Wendy Shay who was tagged as Ebony’s replacement since she got on the scene is trying as much as possible to be like Ebony.

Read some comments below:

Akoto Dickson: “She can’t be ebony”

Ahkosuah Jhuicy: “Madam u can never be like Ebony please ??”

Philip Aladey: “A decorated monkey is still a monkey????. You can never be like someone no matter what you do”

Some of her fans also decide to counter the people saying she is trying to copy Ebony

Justice Brain Amakye Yeboah: “She hasn’t said she wanna look like Ebony..Has she??
Is kidi in way tryna look like Wizkid cos he got blonde hair now??
Wendy Shay is Wendy Shay…and we love her like dat.??”

Ohene Siaw Daniel: “She can never n ever be like Ebony cus she doesn’t want to die early,we love our Wendy ????”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accra
heavy intensity rain
72.6 ° F
72.6 °
72.6 °
95 %
1.7mph
100 %
Thu
75 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News