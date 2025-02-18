type here...
‘You can never be rich as a radio presenter’ — Yoofi Eyeson Of Spice FM

By Qwame Benedict
Yoofi-Eyeson

Most recently, a viral story popped up from Cape Coast insinuating that “Cape Coast-based radio presenters are paid 530ghc as monthly salary.

This sorry revelation among Cape Coast presenters was made public by one Collins of Obrapa 106.9fm, a sports presenter.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Yoofi Eyeson of Spice FM is a firm believer that making money as a radio presenter goes beyond being just behind the console as a journalist. He believes no one can be as rich as a radio presenter!

According to Yoofi Eyeson of Spice FM, a presenter must capitalize on their name or popularity to make more money and stop relying on their salaries alone as radio presenters.

Watch the video below:

