You can sleep with me but we should not let my boyfriend find out- lady tells guy who proposed to her

Even though a cliche, wonders indeed shall never end, as a lady in a serious relationship allows another man to sleep with her.

Screenshots of what transpired between a lady in a serious relationship and a guy who is interested in her have surfaced online.

In the chat available at the news desk of Gh Page, the man had tried his best to be in a relationship with the lady, but, the lady said no with claims that she was in another relationship.

However; the young lady told the guy that the duo could not be in a relationship because she was in a serious relationship, but, she could give the man everything he wanted.

Being taken aback, the man questioned the lady why she would give him everything when she knew very well that she was in a serious relationship.

In her response, the lady told the guy that provided the boyfriend does not find out, the duo could do everything they want.

She assured the guy however that, her boyfriend would never find out what is going on between the two.

Meanwhile, let us check what happened between the two from the screenshots below;